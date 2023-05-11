The MCV/DEVELOP Awards aim to recognise the successes of the UK games industry in every area that it excels, from innovations in game creation, to accomplishments in recruitment, PR, retail and the media.

In addition to championing creative and commercial industry excellence, this year the awards will be a celebration of MCV itself, it being 25 years since the first issue of ‘The Market for Home and Computer Video Games’ rolled off the presses.

Help us decide this year’s winners and be sure to join us on Thursday 11th May for the ultimate in-person and in-print celebration of the art and business of UK game development.